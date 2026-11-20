Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is officially rolling out its new desktop search collapsible sidebar to promote AI search. Bing confirmed ads are showing in AI Mode. Bing has Made with AI labels on ads. ChatGPT tests a new card-like design. Google updated its sexual content policy again. A new TLD is coming for .seo. And I psoted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.