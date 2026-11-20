Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is officially rolling out its new desktop search collapsible sidebar to promote AI search. Bing confirmed ads are showing in AI Mode. Bing has Made with AI labels on ads. ChatGPT tests a new card-like design. Google updated its sexual content policy again. A new TLD is coming for .seo. And I psoted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Officially Rolls Out Collapsible Sidebar
Google is now officially rolling out what it calls the "collapsible sidebar" within Google Search. We spotted this a few weeks ago and we called it then the AI Mode sidebar in Google Search. Robby Stein from Google said "New on the Google desktop homepage globally: we're rolling out a collapsible sidebar to easily find & jump back into your recent AI searches."
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Microsoft Confirms Ads Are In AI Overviews On Bing Search
Microsoft has just confirmed that it is now shows ads in AI Overviews in Bing Search. We started seeing ads in Bing AI Overviews about three weeks ago, and Microsoft has now confirmed this on the Microsoft Advertising blog.
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Google, ChatGPT & Others AI Engines Provide Coupon Codes
Tis the season for holiday shopping and everyone wants to get a good deal, so you head over to your favorite search or AI engine and ask about coupon codes or promo codes available from that merchant. Google provides them in AI Overviews, ChatGPT provides them in its answers, so do the others - you don't have to go to the coupon websites to get them, you just copy them from the AI response.
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Bing & Microsoft Ads - Made With AI Label
Microsoft is now showing a new label on some of its ads across Microsoft Advertising and Bing Search named "Made with AI." The label is appended to the image on the ad, at the corner of the image, and says "Made with AI."
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ChatGPT Card Design
OpenAI may be testing a new card-like design in the ChatGPT interface that previews the different functionality available to users in ChatGPT.
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Google Expands & Clarifies Sexual Content Advertising Policy Examples
Google has again updated its sexual content policy for Google Ads, like it did just last month. This time it added more detailed examples of both prohibited and permitted content across nudity, partial nudity, sexual merchandise, and sexual entertainment.
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The .seo Top-Level Domain (TLD) May Be Coming Soon
A new top-level domain (TLD) or generic domain extension for .seo may be coming soon. It was applied for by XYZ under ICANN's new gTLD round and then confirmed on the final list following String Confirmation Day in October 2026. It is not yet generally available for standard public registration.
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Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google November Core Update Status, FBI Alert On SEO Poisoning, Bing & ChatGPT Web Only Links, Microsoft Ads Bid Upgrade
This week, we covered an update on the Google November 2026 core update. The FBI issued an alert on SEO poisoning and how it infected many with malware. Google Search Console’s Search Analytics API added...
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Google Overgrown Grave Flower Pot
Google has this flower pot at the Google office in Austin that looks scary. It is named "OVERGROWN GRAVE" and I think it was for Halloween.
Other Great Search Threads:
- For everyone using WordPress, introducing a new SiteKit feature to help you grow your audience: quickly launch a newsletter sign-up CTA from your WordPress dashboard to collect newsletter signups and connect directly with your site's visitors. , Google Search Central on LinkedIn
- I was (am) proud of leading the google search ads team through roughly 35% cagr for 15 years! but @AnthropicAI feels like it has squished 15 years of growth and history (and euphoria, power and ambivalence) into < 3 years!, Sridhar Ramaswamy on X
- I've been building Chrome Extensions defined just as a Prompt.md and it made me think about the concept of Agents and Extensible software even more. , Paul Kinlan on Bluesky
- Is this new? On my last YouTube video at there is this section called "People mentioned" and it mentions @AnthonyHigman @TheMarketingAnu @gregfinn but not @MordyOberstein (which makes sense...), Barry Schwartz on X
- Google is preparing "Deep Dive" pages for Google Discover The latest Google app update can display them natively (`discover_deep_dive_sdnative`). This is presumably the page that opens after the "Dive deeper" button on AIO cards, which I showed here, Damien Andell on X
- "Vibe-coded" sites are measurably worse on CWVs (and often use an ill-advised stack, but that's a human problem too!). But if they were to follow #webperf best practices, they can match other sites. Perhaps Modern Web Guidance can teach agents how to build fast sites..., Riccardo Margiotta on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google rolling out a “collapsible sidebar” for Google Search
- Why Adobe bought Semrush: Former president reveals new details
- Are your website pop-ups doing more harm than good?
- Advertisers cut Google Ads spending amid rising costs, AI changes
- Deleting blog posts hurt AI visibility, but organic clicks told a different story
- How to fix what AI search gets wrong about your brand
- Introducing SEO+ reporting
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Genie 4 now available through the Gemini API, Google Blog
- Mirror Dimension for Agents: Evaluating Browser-Use Agents Without the Web, Google Blog
- Gemini API tool retrieval for efficient agent scaling, Google Blog
- Google gives Gemini the ability to use your Mac for you, TechCrunch
- The Silent Consensus, OpenAI
- What comes after AGI? From AGI to Superintelligence, DeepMind Institute
- The Internet Broke Our Taste. Will A.I. Destroy It for Good?, New York Times
- Apple Is Working on AI Agent for Device Control, Apps, Browsing and Coding, Bloomberg
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Alphabet Plans $3.5 Billion Canadian Bond Sale With Five-Part Offering, Bloomberg
- Anthropic Debuts on Wall Street as a $2 Trillion Company, New York Times
- Anthropic revenue target: $600bn, soonish, Financial Times (Sub)
- Anthropic’s Public Debut Sets Up ‘Experiment’ in Corporate Power, New York Times
- Dustin Moskovitz, an Early Anthropic Investor, Feels a Bit Uneasy About the IPO, New York Times
- Google celebrates the 20th anniversary of first data center in The Dalles, Oregon, Google Blog
- New bipartisan AI caucus forms with two dozen House members, POLITICO
- Google partners with Blue Origin on Project Suncatcher heavy-lift launch, Google Blog
- Walter Isaacson on creativity in the AI age, Google Blog
- Google-Linked $3 Billion Prepaid Bond Sales Postponed on Market Volatility, Bloomberg
- Meet the winners of the UK Social Enterprise Awards 2026, Social Enterprise
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Debt Puts Your Company’s Revenue at Risk, Content Marketing Institute
- How a Health System Turned Its Content Into a Patient Pipeline, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- ChatGPT's New Business Profiles, Google's Silent Review Bans & the War on Scrapers, Near Media
- Tesla’s iPhone App Ditches Apple Maps for Google Maps, Not a Tesla App
PPC
- Put AI to work engaging customers in more places: What's new in Microsoft Advertising this November, Microsoft Advertising
- How to Use AI Max for Search (2026 Guide), JXT Group
- What to Know About Changes and Updates to Google Merchant Center as We Head into the End of 2026, JXT Group
- Google Ads Popularity Rank Script for Google Merchant Center, MerchantCodex
- Campaign-Level Display Targeting Changes for Demand Gen, PPC News Feed
- Google Merchant Center Consumer Notice Attribute: How to Add Legal Disclaimers, Safety Warnings and Prop 65 to Your Products, FeedArmy
- Google Ads Requires Reconfirmation of EU Political Ads Status, PPC News Feed
- Updates to YouTube Home and Search Ad Requirements (November 2026), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
- ChatGPT is giving out Black Friday coupon codes. Affiliate sites and publishers should worry, Metehan Yesilyurt
- New mobile experience for ChatGPT, ChatGPT release notes
- Bing shows Copilot in search results instead of AI Overview, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- Why Building Trust Through Real People Stands the Test of Time in SEO & AI Search, Lily Ray
- Search Will Force The First Major Change To Website Layouts In Decades, Forrester
Feedback:
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