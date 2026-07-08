Google has updated its Google Business Profile appeal process and flow to allow businesses to upload their evidence for the business profile suspension.

The old flow (from 2023) had a different form where you would later upload that evidence, and you only had 60 minutes to do so. This is now built into the appeal workflow in Google Business Profiles.

Stefan Somborac spotted this change and wrote on X, "The GBP appeals tool has a new workflow." He said:

Before: Users had 60 min. to send documents AFTER submitting the appeal, using a separate form, with 5 fields for attachments. 2 clunky steps. NEW: Docs are attached during the appeal. A single button allows you to select multiple files.

Here is that evidence upload step in the appeal form:

This was also spotted by Vinay a tad later:

🚨 Google has updated the Google Business Profile appeal process.



Here are a few changes I noticed:



✅ The “Bulk reinstatement (10+ locations)” question now appears at the beginning of the appeal instead of the final step.



📄 If you select “No,” you’re taken directly to the… pic.twitter.com/li3wLHMkVn — Vinay Toshniwal (@ivinaytoshniwal) July 7, 2026

This does make more sense, doesn't it?

Forum discussion at X.