Google Adds Product Category & Sale Duration To Merchant Listing Doc

Jul 7, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Code Laptop Retail Store

Google has added to its Merchant listing structured data documentation help page that it now supports the Product.category property and a new Sale duration mechanism within the schema.

Google explained it has updated the Merchant listing documentation to detail how the Product.category property can be used with both Text and CategoryCode types. "This aligns with the Google Merchant Center feed specifications for the product_type and google_product_category attributes," Google added. Google also said this is to "help merchants provide both merchant-defined and Google-defined category information within their schema.org markup, enhancing product information for Google Search and Shopping."

Here is the new section Google added to the product section in the documentation:

Product Category Google Merchant Listings

Google also added a new section on "Sale duration" to the Merchant listing structured data help document. Google said, "this explains how to use the validFrom, validThrough, and priceValidUntil schema.org properties to set the effective range for sale prices, including best practices and examples for placement on either Offer or PriceSpecification nodes." Google added this because it "aligns schema.org usage with the Merchant Center feed attribute sale_price_effective_date, providing clear instructions and best practices for merchants using structured data."

Here is that new section:

Google Sale Duration Section

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Third-Party Google Rank Tracking Struggling Now

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Using Google AI For Goals & Assets

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing & Copilot Experimenting With Microsoft-Decision-1

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Overviews For Typos & No Search Results

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google: Poor Image Quality Won't Stop Products From Showing In Search Or Ads

Oct 12, 2026 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Extremely Delayed

Oct 11, 2026 - 7:15 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Newish Apply Theme To Asset Group
Next Story: Google Search Console Now Shows You Instagram, TikTok, X & YouTube Content Search Performance

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.