Back in early May, Google announced five new ways to explore the web with generative AI in Google Search. One was a feature that was titled "Further Exploration" at the bottom of the AI Overview within Google Search. Well, now it seems some are seeing this feature in the wild.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted some examples on X and SERP Alerts and wrote, "I'm now seeing an early iteration of this within AI overviews, which features a 'further exploration' section at the end of the answer."

Here is one of his screenshots:

Here are more examples:

Recently, Google announced an update for AI features that would include an extension to "explore new angles".



I'm now seeing an early iteration of this within AI overviews, which features a 'further exploration' section at the end of the answer.



The new extension is primarily… pic.twitter.com/rXFyDeZHiW — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) July 2, 2026

Hema Budaraju from Google wrote then, "you’ll start to see suggestions for where to go next at the end of many AI responses. This section links to unique articles or in-depth analyses on different facets of your topic, making it easy to satisfy your curiosity."

Sachin Patel also spotted this Clinical guide in AI Mode but I am not sure if this is new, it probably is not (well, everything in AI Mode is technically new):

Forum discussion at X.