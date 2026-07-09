Google Search Generative AI Controls Rolling Out Beyond UK Sites

Jul 9, 2026 - 7:31 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

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Google seems to be rolling out the new Generative AI controls in Google Search Console to sites outside the United Kingdom. It initially launched a month ago only for .co.uk based sites but now we are seeing it roll out for some (not all) sites based in the US and other countries.

I spotted this wider rollout via Jamie Indigo on LinkedIn who wrote, "Search generative AI controls in Google Search Console. I'm not even British and it's not even my birthday!" And I scanned through the comments and there are a lot of folks who said they see it as well, for sites not in the UK.

John McAlpin wrote, "Noticed that in a handful of properties today but not all." Kuldeep Sharma wrote, "I too noticed for US based Fintech property." Zakk Glista wrote, "Seeing this on our US based sites too!" Jennifer Otto wrote, "I've seen this. I'm US."

I also saw this on one random US based dot com site I have access to in Search Console.

The setting is under settings in Search Console and/or can be accessed by clicking here - again, not all sites have access to this setting but some do now.

I personally see this on this site now, I did not last night but I do now. I do not see this option available for all sites that I have access to in Search Console yet. Here is a screenshot of the feature:

Search Generative Ai Control Google Search Console

Do any of you see this for sites not based in the UK? I do for some sites, including this one...

Google also recently expanded access to the AI performance reports so some users outside of the UK as well.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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