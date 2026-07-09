Google has removed "Next" from Google Merchant Center Next and it is now to be known as just Google Merchant Center. Google announced this over here saying, "The platform you use today will simply be referred to as Google Merchant Center."

Google added, "You'll begin to notice the "Next" branding removed from our Help Center articles, email communications, and the Merchant Center interface." I did, tons of the Google Merchant Center docs have already removed "Next" from after Google Merchant Center.

Google will continue to remove Next from the branding, help documents and communication in the coming weeks, the company announced. Of course, this is just a name change and Google said that "no action is required." Adding, "This name change doesn't affect your account:

Your account, product data, and campaigns remain completely unaffected.

All the features you currently use will continue to work exactly as they do today.

Your login process and bookmarks won't change.

In March 2023, Google announced Merchant Center Next would replace Merchant Center. It was only a matter of time until Google would drop "Next" from the name and remove the old Merchant Center forever. A year later, merchants gained access to the new Merchant Center Next.

Well, now, Next is no longer, it is now. Got it?

Forum discussion at X.