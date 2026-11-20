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This week, we covered an update on the Google November 2026 core update. The FBI issued an alert on SEO poisoning and how it infected many with malware. Google Search Console’s Search Analytics API added branded queries, multimodal and country/device filter and reporting. Google is testing sign in protections even after the first search. Google collapsible sidebar is now live in Search. Google AI Overviews with unfaded citation blocks. Google AI Mode dropped the Gemini model label and is rolling out Gemini 4 Carbon to Pro subscribers. Google AI Overviews brought back AI-generated image generation in Search. Google is testing dropping AI Mode from the search bar and the Ask anything follow up box. Bing is testing a web mode tab to show only ten blue links. ChatGPT is also testing web only results. Google said doing a site more won’t improve your site quality. Google also said it is not a good idea to serve a 200 status code. Microsoft Advertising announced its biggest upgrade to its bidding models in a decade. Google hotel campaigns are migrating to search campaigns from travel. Google Ads released several AI Max for search for travel campaigns help documents. Google now lets you download your historical Local Service Ads data. The Microsoft 365 outage did not directly impact Microsoft Advertising. Microsoft confirmed showing ads in Bing AI Overviews. Microsoft Ads has Made with AI labels. OpenAI’s business agents in ChatGPT are rolling out to some. Google Business Profiles now lets you manage your Facebook messenger in your profile. Google tag and Google Tag Manager are being unified now. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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