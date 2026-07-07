ChatGPT Ads Gain New Audiences Targeting

Jul 7, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chatgpt Ads Hero

OpenAI is rolling out Audiences as a targeting option within ChatGPT Ads. I don't see a help document on what this does but I assume it lets you set up better targeting for your ads by uploading audience lists, like their email and/or phone numbers to the ChatGPT Ads platform.

This was spotted by Craig Graham who posted a screenshot on LinkedIn:

Audiences Chatgpt Ads

It says, "Create your first audience: Upload raw or hashed emails and phone numbers to use as audience filters for campaigns."

Joss Froggatt replied to that thread saying he sees it as well and uploaded the detail screen:

Audiences Chatgpt Ads2

This seems like a new ChatGPT Ads targeting option, do you see it?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: Craig wrote this up in more detail later today over here.

Update 2: Here is the help document from OpenAI on this feature.

 

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