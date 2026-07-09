New Google Reviews Bug: You Have No Reviews Yet

Jul 9, 2026 - 2:30 pm 3 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Reviews Broken

A new day and a new Google Business Profiles review bug. It seems a ton of business owners are seeing a message that reads "You have no reviews yet" when clicking on the option to read reviews of their Google Business Profile listing.

There are tons of complaint threads popping up in the Google Business Profile Forums within the past couple of hours so far and it is growing.

In short, when you click on "Read reviews," many, not all, are seeing "You have no reviews yet." Here is a screenshot:

Google You Have No Reviews Yet

Amy Toman, a Google Product Expert, wrote on LinkedIn:

Seeing what appears to be a bug in Google listings. When users log in to reply to reviews, they're told both they have no reviews yet, but that they have many reviews. In one case I'm aware of the listing has 916 reviews, which is the same number that appears on the live listing. This doesn't appear to be a result of a recent reinstatement or similar. In the case I'm monitoring, it appears to be random. From the chat, it's also not affecting all users under management. I'm seeing these reported to Google on the forum and I expect to Support. Will post again if I hear of any action taken. Hopefully this is momentary.

Here are a sampling of just some of the complaint threads in the forums:

This seems to be different from the Google reviews go missing issue from last week, but who knows.

This seems widespread and if you see this, do not panic, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profile Forums.

Update: A Google spokesperson sent me a statement on this on July 15, here is that statement:

We're actively fixing an issue that is temporarily preventing some merchants from seeing reviews on their Google Business Profile dashboard. These reviews remain published and visible to people using services like Search and Maps, and will start reappearing on the dashboard over the coming days.

 

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