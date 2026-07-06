OpenAI's ad platform, ChatGPT Ads, is now using AI (I guess) to generate ads for you. The ad platform lets you click on "add new ad," which then says, "Generated ads for you," and then lets you review, edit, and approve that generated ad.

OpenAI writes on this feature, "We generated an ad variation based on your website and campaign settings. Review, edit as needed, and activate when you're ready." You can then click on a "Review and create" button to go to the next step.

Anthony Higman shared this ChatGPT Ad platform feature update on X - I mashed up the screenshots to have one overlay on top of each other:

Anthony wrote:

Open Ai Is Now Pre-Generating New Ad Variations To Add Into Existing Campaigns. I Get It In Concept And Like That They Are Suggestions At This Point. Other Comment: Of Course The Ai Platform Gonna Pre-Generate Everything In Ad Accounts BWHAHAHAH.

Yes, of course and AI platform will use AI to generate ads for you.

Anthony also noticed there is a duplicate ad feature:

BWHAHAHA oddly this one didn't anger me as much as I thought it would!! LOL



BUT I am now onto another thing with this platform and actually all the ai answer ad things in general. Obviously im doing lots of searches on Chatgpt and paying attention here because its new and… — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) July 6, 2026

Forum discussion at X.