Google Page Experience Update Fully Live In Search & Top Stories

Sep 3, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google has announced yesterday afternoon that the Google page experience update is now done rolling out, this includes being fully live in Google Search and Top Stories. Google said in a week, it will also be fully live in the Google News App.

Google wrote "The page experience rollout is complete now, including updates to Top Stories mobile carousel. Changes to Google News app have started to rollout as well and will be complete in a week or so."

Here is the tweet with the original announcement of when it first started to rollout on July 15, 2021 and then finished on September 2nd:

As an FYI, I've been asking for updates on this update for a bit of time:

And then magic:

Some history; the Google page experience update was announced in May 2020, it was suppose to start rolling out in May 2021 but was delayed a bit.

Just a reminder, we were not expecting huge ranking shifts due to the page experience update, and we did not see any huge ranking changes related directly to this change.

You can find most of my stories on the page experience update over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

