Google Search Ranking Update On Saturday - September 4th (Tools Little Chatter)

This weekend there may have been yet another Google Search algorithm ranking update. This one is a bit different in that the chatter was pretty low, maybe that is because of the Labor Day weekend? But the tools, almost all of them, spiked higher than the September 1st update that had a lot more chatter than this September 4th update.

The chatter I see so far is in the WebmasterWorld forums and there isn't much. Here is what I see:

The third day of traffic being significantly lower across all sites for me, something's changed, not too sure what as yet.

But there was an update from September 2-4 so after the weekend we will know more.

Biggest drop ever, much bigger than panda. Yet i don´t know if it is our site or if it is due to total mismatch of serps and query. Searching for apples shows a lot of fruits but no apples. But it seems that we are outranked by sites with 1x picture, 1x H1 , no description, 1x buy button. I forgot this must be a compelling website.

Traffic less than half of where I would normally expect it to be. Two notable points: 1. Almost all single page views ... this always tells me something is wrong. However the last 3-4 days: 2. My global traffic sources have changed with 50% now coming from the USA, up from 30%, and my second biggest source, India, has gone from multiple page views to a few single pages and even many of thise do not look genuine. Something has been up-borked majorly! That's my polite terminology:-)

Here is what the tracking tools are showing.

I know it is Labor Day today and the chatter will be slow. I also doubt Google pushed something major over the Labor Day weekend. But Google is Google and it is always updating.

