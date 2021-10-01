Google Hotel Listings Gain Eco-Certified Badges

In July we reported that hotel listing can now add their sustainability and eco certifications to their listings in Google My Business. Well, now, Google is showing the eco-certified green label in the hotel listings in Google Search.

Google said "Beginning this week, when you search for hotels on Google, you'll see information about their sustainability efforts. Hotels that are certified for meeting high standards of sustainability from certain independent organizations, like Green Key or EarthCheck, will have an eco-certified badge next to their name."

Here is a screenshot of that (click to enlarge):

Now if you want to see more details, click on the listing and go to the about section and scroll down to the eco section:

Here is a GIF Google shared of this in action:

Again, if you have a hotel, you can add these details in Google My Business. Google added "We’re working with hotels around the world, including independent hotels and chains such as Hilton and Accor, to gather this information and make it easily accessible. If you’re a hotel owner with eco-certifications or sustainability practices you want to share with travelers, simply sign in to Google My Business to add the attributes to your Business Profile or contact Google My Business support."

Forum discussion at Twitter.