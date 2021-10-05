Daily Search Forum Recap: October 5, 2021

Oct 5, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I bet you are wondering how Google Search handled the massive Facebook outage in terms of ranking, indexing and crawling Facebook and Instagram URLs - we covered that below. Google Ads is testing trending keyword data in the keyword planner tool. Google is testing large Sitelinks in Google Ads. Google Ads is prohibiting marketing fatty foods and beverages to minors in the EU and UK. Chrome is testing new search features named side by side search and Journeys. Plus I posted the monthly Google webmaster report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • How Google Search Handled The Facebook Outage
    Yesterday, as everyone knows, Facebook was offline for several hours, leading to huge financial loss for the company and its partners and a lot of disruption in your day-to-day lives when it comes to using WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram to communicate. But how did the outage impact Facebook in Google Search - how does Google Search handle such a big website outage for ranking, indexing and crawling?
  • October 2021 Google Webmaster Report
    This month, we had the big Google Search On event where Google touted how it will be using MUM in more places in Google Search, plus a bunch of other big announcements, so check that out. We also had several unconfirmed Google Search algorithm updates this past month. Google tweaked the title change to show your title tags more often but is it enough? Google said that it is moving away from talking about 200+ ranking signals going forward.
  • Google Ads Keyword Planner Tool With Trending Data
    Google is testing showing trending keyword data on the keyword planner tool. You can see from Arbab Usmani's screenshot on Twitter that Google added two columns; three month percent change and three month trend type to the chart.
  • Chrome Tests Side By Side Search & Journeys; Browser History With Search
    Google's beta version of Chrome is testing two new search features; one is side by side search and the other is Journeys. Journeys is being tested in Chrome Canary on desktop and the side panel on the Chrome OS Dev channel.
  • Google Ads Bans High Fat Sugar Salt Food & Beverage Targeting Minors In UK & EU
    Google Merchant Center posted a new policy that prohibits advertising and promoting High Fat Sugar Salt (HFSS) Food and Beverage (F&B) ads for minors in the United Kingdom and European Union. Again, this is only in the UK and EU and only when targeting minors.
  • Google Ads With Larger Sitelinks Block Design Also
    A few weeks ago we reported that Google was testing a new layout and design for Sitelinks. The Sitelinks were larger and more block like designed. Well, Google is also testing this same design for Google Ads Sitelinks, which I guess makes sense.
  • LEGOs Hang Gliding At The Google Boulder Office
    Here is a recent photo from the Google Boulder office showing tons of LEGO characters hang gliding over some plants. These LEGOs are tied to wooden looking mini hang glides which are held in the air

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

