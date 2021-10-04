Huge Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 2nd & 3rd

I know I sound like a broken record but yet again, we have another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update over the weekend. This one is off the charts, huge, massive, and all those fun adjectives, according to the tracking tools. The weekend chatter is not matching up with what the tools are showing, not yet at least.

Many of the tracking tools are showing levels that we have not seen since a Google core update. Moz reported 101 degree weather, Advanced Web Ranking was at the top of its chart, Accuranker I don't think I've seen this high, RankRanger was super high, Semrush spiked to 9.2 and the other tools are also super hot.

But like I said, the chatter is not insane, which may imply that maybe there is something that Google changed that triggered the tools but the rankings or traffic that SEOs track were not impacted at the same level? SEOs are still recovering from the weekend, but here is the chatter I've seen so far starting at WebmasterWorld around October 1st.

After 7 days of very good and converting traffic, it started yesterday with rubbish traffic and today traffic is down by 50% again. I think it is a roll back from update on 24/25.

USA traffic is atrocious today, -36% and getting worse today. AU has joined the party, but has been down for most of September...UK and elsewhere remains strong.

USA Publisher here. USA traffic is awful Sept 30 and Oct 1. It's strange because, for example, semrush doesn't seem to picking it up. Which makes me wonder, is USA just sleeping? of course, that'd be best-case scenario seeing a 30% drop

USA traffic still way off, down about 30% from the first two weeks of Sept and still dropping. USA has dropped so much that my UK traffic is now 2/3 of USA, for a population 6+X larger. Australia traffic also completely blitzed for a month. Interesting how USA and Australia are where the majority of my sales come from. Google knows far too much about my business.

Big movements across all topics and countries. The volatility is similar to a core update. It's the update they started rolling out yesterday.

yesterday USA (ony USA) in semrush was over 8.0. Today all countries are above 9.0 on semrush. I am certain the rollout began yesterday. As USA is also above 9.0 today it means the rollout continues. This is far from an ordinary update that they do on a daily basis in my opinion. Perhaps it is the MUM? Any thoughts?

Continued decline of top 3 ranking, but recovery in top 10+...I am dropping out of top 3 ranking for high volume searches for a month, so back to where I was during the June mess. USA traffic still way down and my home page is down 73% this morning.

Now the tracking tools, like I said above, are really spiking in a big big way.

Mozcast:

SERPMetrics:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Semrush:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

So - what did you all see with your clients?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.