Google Adds Booking Links & More Information For Points Of Interest

Google announced it is rolling out new booking links and information for points of interest. Google said "in the months ahead, we’ll also begin showing information and booking links for experiences in a destination, like wine tasting in Paris or bike tours in California." Google is calling this Things To Do on Google.

Here is what the booking links will look like for the Statue Of Liberty:

Google is allowing partner ticking companies to add their booking options here. Google calls this "Things to do on Google" and this help document explains how to be part of it. Google said "With Things to do, partners can surface their inventory via free listings and through a dynamic ad format. We encourage attractions, tour operators, and activity providers to work directly with their restech provider to take part."

Google also launched a new ad format for things to do that may drive additional revenue and bookings as recovery continues, Google said. These ad formats can show pricing, images and reviews on these points of interests. Here is what they look like:

You can learn more about using them over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.