Google: Website Quality Can't Be Fixed With Technical Changes

Sep 9, 2021
Google's John Mueller said again that you cannot fix your overall website quality by making some technical changes. John said on Twitter "Website quality is not something you can fix with technical changes."

He added that "if you want search engines to take your site more seriously, you really, really need to improve the game there."

So making changes to your site speed, core web vitals, changing your structured data, title tags, etc - is simply not enough. You need to look at your website as a whole and see what you can vastly improve on, including site content, navigation, user experience and much more. It is very rarely just one thing.

Here are those tweets from John Mueller:

