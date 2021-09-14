Google Tests Larger Sitelinks Block Design Again

Google is testing a larger sitelinks layout block design again. Google tested tons and tons of sitelinks formats over the years including this one. It began testing this look again a few months ago but the tests seem to be increasing, maybe we will see this new look rollout soon?

Here are some screenshots of this that I found on Twitter over the past couple of months, I am sorry if you sent me examples over the last week or month and yours is not included below. I know tons of you sent me examples.

Here is what the new version looks like (click to enlarge):

Here is the normal version (click to enlarge):

Here are more examples:

I do not know why this is so exciting but I think I caught a new Sitelinks test for Paid and Organic result :)) Maybe you already wrote about this change but... Is this new? @rustybrick 😅 pic.twitter.com/HK1iM7IJEb — Yusuf Ozbay (@yusuffozbay) September 14, 2021

Most people I know do not like the new format, do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.