New Google Help Docs: Best Practices For Ecommerce In Google Search

Google has added a multipage set of new help documentation around e-commerce best practices for Google Search. The docs include how to build the best possible e-commerce site for your users and Google Search.
It seems to stem off a lot of the recent advice Google has been posting on e-commerce and SEO and Google Search.
The topics include:
- Where ecommerce content can appear on Google. Understand the different surfaces where your ecommerce content can appear.
- Share your product data with Google. Decide which method to use when sharing your product data with Google.
- Include structured data relevant to ecommerce. Help Google understand and appropriately present your content by providing explicit information about the meaning of your page with structured data.
- How to launch a new ecommerce website. Learn how to strategically launch a new ecommerce website and understand timing considerations when registering your website with Google.
- Designing a URL structure for ecommerce sites. Avoid issues related to crawling and URL design that are specific to ecommerce sites.
- Help Google understand your ecommerce site structure. Design a site navigation structure and link between pages to help Google understand what is most important on your ecommerce site.
- Pagination, incremental page loading, and their impact on Google Search. Learn common UX patterns for ecommerce sites and understand how UX patterns impact Google's ability to crawl and index your content.
Hat tip to Kenichi Suzuki for spotting this and letting me know on Twitter.
The docs are super detailed and should be reviewed by every SEO and any e-commerce business.
Forum discussion at Twitter.
