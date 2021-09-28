New Google Help Docs: Best Practices For Ecommerce In Google Search

Sep 28, 2021
Google has added a multipage set of new help documentation around e-commerce best practices for Google Search. The docs include how to build the best possible e-commerce site for your users and Google Search.

It seems to stem off a lot of the recent advice Google has been posting on e-commerce and SEO and Google Search.

The topics include:

Hat tip to Kenichi Suzuki for spotting this and letting me know on Twitter.

The docs are super detailed and should be reviewed by every SEO and any e-commerce business.

