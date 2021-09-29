Watch Google Search On 2021

Sep 29, 2021
Today at 1pm ET/10am PT you can watch Google's big annual Search On event at searchon.withgoogle.com. I am offline today, so I will catch up on all the news from this event over the next day or so but normally Google will announce big new organic search changes at this event.

Google said "every answer leads to a new question." "At Search On, we’ll share how we're making Google more helpful for the trillions of questions we see every year, whether you're looking for a simple answer, to explore a new topic or find the right product for you."

So in about five hours, you can catch this live at searchon.withgoogle.com.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchat Torah.

