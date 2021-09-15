Google Titles Are Changing In Search But For The Better?

About a month ago, Google made a change to the snippet titles it shows in its search results, then confirmed that change a week after it was launched. The SEO community went a bit nuts about the changes and Google said, hold on, we are listening, we will adapt.
Google may have begun to roll out some of those changes based on the feedback it has received. Well, some folks in the community who are tracking the titles closely are saying they are seeing changes, some positive.
Brodie Clark:
Only anecdotal, but seems like Google’s title tag update has levelled out a bit now.— Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) September 14, 2021
Anyone still have examples where Google has made the title noticeably worse in your opinion?
Andy Beard:
#Titlegeddon over?— Andy Beard (@AndyBeard) September 14, 2021
i.e. I have stuck my head out of the window, and it feels like it has stopped raining
Lots of bad cases (e.g. HMRC tax avoidance) fixed
| remain | not switched to - hyphens
Emoji are mostly back
- Brands are still being addedhttps://t.co/EFbyIo1FG4 pic.twitter.com/WL6gZ3ACuF
Dr. Pete:
I'm noticing that a handful of examples (this is anecdotal right now) of bad title rewrites I captured a few days ago have gone back to simple (...) truncation.— Dr. Pete Meyers (@dr_pete) September 14, 2021
So something may be happening here - did you notice positive changes?
Here is one example:
Yep, that's what I was referring to this morning. They are using the title tag more (or an appropriate heading more). It's not perfect yet, but much better. BTW I see the full title tag here when I place myself in Canada. https://t.co/4Mc9w0eRzM pic.twitter.com/17JEvXERnq— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 15, 2021