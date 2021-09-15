Google Titles Are Changing In Search But For The Better?

Sep 15, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
About a month ago, Google made a change to the snippet titles it shows in its search results, then confirmed that change a week after it was launched. The SEO community went a bit nuts about the changes and Google said, hold on, we are listening, we will adapt.

Google may have begun to roll out some of those changes based on the feedback it has received. Well, some folks in the community who are tracking the titles closely are saying they are seeing changes, some positive.

Brodie Clark:

Andy Beard:

Dr. Pete:

So something may be happening here - did you notice positive changes?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Here is one example:

