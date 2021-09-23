Google: We Licensed The Automobile Data In Search, It Does Not Come From The Web

Earlier this week, we reported that the automobile industry is upset that Google is showing richer data, without crediting the source, for the automobile retail industry. I asked Danny Sullivan of Google where Google gets this data and he said the company licenses the data.

Danny Sullivan said on Twitter "We license the data shown. It's not coming from schema or pages on the open web."

We license the data shown. It's not coming from schema or pages on the open web. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 22, 2021

Danny is saying that since Google licenses this data, it pays for the data. Which is the same for its weather data or other licensing deals.

Since Google is not pulling the data from the open web, through schema or other means, Google does not need to cite where the data is coming from.

If you want to see what the industry is upset about, read my original story.

But Google is saying that this data is not coming from your site, but rather paid licensed arrangements from data providers.

Forum discussion at Twitter and WebmasterWorld.