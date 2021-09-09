Google PSA: Have Dedicated Pages For Seasonal Sales Events

Sep 9, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller from Google posted a reminder or PSA on Twitter this morning saying "having a dedicated page for some seasonal sales events is a good idea for ecommerce sites." This is advice from July, just a few months ago, that John is repeating today.

In July, Google posted SEO best practices for deal pages and now with the holiday season just around the corner, John is posting a reminder.

Here are some additional questions he answered around this reminder:

Keep them live even when the seasonal sale event is over:

How global is this advice? It seems pretty global:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

