Google PSA: Have Dedicated Pages For Seasonal Sales Events

John Mueller from Google posted a reminder or PSA on Twitter this morning saying "having a dedicated page for some seasonal sales events is a good idea for ecommerce sites." This is advice from July, just a few months ago, that John is repeating today.

In July, Google posted SEO best practices for deal pages and now with the holiday season just around the corner, John is posting a reminder.

Just a reminder that having a dedicated page for some seasonal sales events is a good idea for ecommerce sites. https://t.co/8GcXyXjfGF — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 9, 2021

Here are some additional questions he answered around this reminder:

Keep them live even when the seasonal sale event is over:

I'd keep them indexable. Worst case people will find them when there's nothing special on them, but that means they're still finding your site. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 9, 2021

That's fine. I'd take care to get them more visible ahead of time, but if you don't need them for the rest of the year, it's fine & normal to make them less prominent on your site. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 9, 2021

How global is this advice? It seems pretty global:

I don't know what the plans are. I thought I've seen similar result sets here in Switzerland, so perhaps it's already rolled out in some regions. — 🧀 John 🧀 (@JohnMu) September 9, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.