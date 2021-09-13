Google: Site Quality Is Not About The Pages Missing From The Google Index

Sep 13, 2021
Google's John Mueller explained that you really need to look at your site as a whole when determining if your site is quality or not. Do not simply look at the pages Google did not index or the pages Google does not show in the search results.

John said on Twitter "when it comes to overall site quality, it's not the quality of the missing pages from indexing, it's the whole site."

There are a lot of people that try to find the holes in their site, the pieces or portions of their site that might not be up to snuff when it comes to quality. But John here is saying it is not about specific pages or sections, it is about the overall whole site.

Here is the tweet:

Of course, it is your decision what you do with your site.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

