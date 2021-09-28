Google My Business Adds Latino-Owned Attribute

Google has added a new business attribute to the Google My Business console. You can now specify if your business identifies as a Latino-owned business and if so, you can add that attribute to your business profile and highlight it in Google Search and Google Maps.

If you login to Google My Business, click on your business, go to the info tab and then edit your attributes you will see Black-owned, Latino-owned, veteran-led and women-led options. The new attribute is the Latino-owned, here is a screenshot:

So if you run a Latino owned business, adding the attribute might help highlight your business in Google Search and Google Maps. If you have clients that do, let them know and help them decide if they should add this attribute to their business profile.

Colan Nielsen spotted this first and posted it on Twitter.

Forum discussion at Twitter & Local Search Forum.