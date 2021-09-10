Google My Business Removes Site Manager User Role

Google has now removed the site manager role or user rights level for Google My Business users. Now I see three levels; (1) primary owner, (2) owner and (3) manager. Google sent out emails notifying about the removal of the "site manager" role going away.

Those with Site manager roles will be assigned the manager role after October 24th.

Both Joy Hawkins and Brian Shumway sent me copies of this email notification on Twitter. The email says "site manager role is going away." It goes on to say "you're receiving this email because one or more of your Business Profiles is managed by a Site manager. After October 24, 2021, the Site manager role will no longer be available on Google. Anyone who manages your business as a Site manager will be converted to Manager. Managers are able to make additional changes to your Business Profiles on Search, Maps, and other Google services. If you would like to remove any Site managers from your Business Profile before his change occurs, you can manage who has access to your profiles by heading to business.google.com."

Here is a screenshot of this email:

Previously, Google named the Site manager as a community manager. Here was the permissions back then:

