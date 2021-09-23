Google Search Console Performance Report Should Catch Up Later Today

While I was offline, Google had a super long delay and a bunch of issues with Google Search Console and some of the reporting. Well, now that I am back, it seems to be coming back to normal. In fact, John Mueller of Google said this morning it might come back to normal later today.

Last night the reporting in Search Console was about 130 hours backed up, here is a screenshot:

This morning we are now at 27 hours, so that is a huge improvement.

John Mueller of Google said this morning on Twitter "Search Console data is likely going to be back up to speed later today, assuming the progress continues."

Google originally posted about the issue on the 21st:

We're currently experiencing longer than usual delays in the Search Console performance report. This only affects reporting, not crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites. We'll update here once this issue is resolved. Thanks for your patience! — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) September 21, 2021

This delay affects the information shown in Search Console performance reports, the API for this data, Search Console Insights, and the same data in Google Analytics / Data-Studio. This doesn't affect crawling, indexing, or ranking of websites. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) September 22, 2021

Google wrote on the data anomalies page that starting on September 18th, "an internal problem is causing a delay in the performance report data. We're working to resolve this delay. This is only a reporting issue and does not affect your site's crawling, indexing, or ranking in Google."

So we should hopefully be back to normal later today with the reporting and we have already caught up a lot in terms of the reporting.

Update: 7:30am ET it seems like we are now back to normal with a 4 hour normal delay:

Google Search Console now at 4 hours, which is totally normal - nice work getting things back @JohnMu and @googlesearchc team https://t.co/KPSsYvtFeP pic.twitter.com/k8rbXybPRq — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) September 23, 2021

And confirmed, Google said we are back to normal:

... and now we're back! The data in the performance reports should now be coming in at the usual speed again.



Thanks for your patience, and sorry that things took so long. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) September 23, 2021

