Google Search Console Performance Report Should Catch Up Later Today

Sep 23, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
While I was offline, Google had a super long delay and a bunch of issues with Google Search Console and some of the reporting. Well, now that I am back, it seems to be coming back to normal. In fact, John Mueller of Google said this morning it might come back to normal later today.

Last night the reporting in Search Console was about 130 hours backed up, here is a screenshot:

click for full size

This morning we are now at 27 hours, so that is a huge improvement.

John Mueller of Google said this morning on Twitter "Search Console data is likely going to be back up to speed later today, assuming the progress continues."

Google originally posted about the issue on the 21st:

Google wrote on the data anomalies page that starting on September 18th, "an internal problem is causing a delay in the performance report data. We're working to resolve this delay. This is only a reporting issue and does not affect your site's crawling, indexing, or ranking in Google."

So we should hopefully be back to normal later today with the reporting and we have already caught up a lot in terms of the reporting.

Update: 7:30am ET it seems like we are now back to normal with a 4 hour normal delay:

And confirmed, Google said we are back to normal:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

