Google News Q&A Tips With Danny Sullivan

Sep 6, 2021
The other day, I posted on Twitter a video from the inaugural Google News Initiative Community News Summit of Danny Sullivan doing a Q&A sessions from publishers. There are a number of videos from this summit but I suspect Danny's Q&A was the most interesting.

Honestly, I don't think there was anything specifically new here but I do like how both Glenn Gabe and Marie Haynes summed up their notes on it. So I'll share the video below and their summary tweets.

There is more from Google on this on the blog post named Lessons from our first Community News Summit.

Here is the video:

I shared some of the slides in this GIF in my tweet:

Here are the summary tweets with more details from Glenn and Marie if you do not want to watch it yourself:

The thing is, there are still a ton of open questions about Google News and publishers, so much so I called the December change a failure for publishers.

