Google Maps Local Listing Overlay Image Carousel

When you go to Google Maps on desktop and place your cursor over a business listing, Google will overlay more details on that business. If you then move your cursor over the business images, you can navigate through the images in a carousel format.

Here is a GIF of it in action for my business:

I don't believe this is new but it is important to point out because it shows how important it is that you have solid images for your business uploaded to Google My Business.

Andy Simpson posted about this on Twitter and he quoted @clairecarlile who said "another good reason to add and curate images!" Indeed.

Here is that tweet:

Here are instructions on how to add photos or videos to your local listing in Google My Business.

Forum discussion at Twitter.