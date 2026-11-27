This week, we covered the completion of the Google November 2026 core update and then were hit by a surprise preannounced Google December 2026 core update; no, it is not live yet. Google launched a new search ranking hub with tons of new information, including how to Google selects links in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google has something called StarSearch and more from a Discover job listing. Google posted new FAQs around the back button hijacking policy. Google said how you should handle inventory levels at geographic locations. Google documented previously undocumented crawlers and fetchers. Google said people don’t just want AI, they want AI with the web. But a new study said Google is burying links to the web in AI Overviews. Google AI Mode launched the Dive Deeper links. Google AI Mode now lets you upload multiple images for a search. Google image collections now lets you ask questions in AI Mode. Google Search Profiles is now global. Google Business Profiles added controls for appointment booking and dinner reservation links. Google local pack had a but with showing no reviews, when there are reviews, in the local pack. Google Business Profiles simplified the appeals form. Google Ads search insights tool lets you see what people searched, what they saw, and where they landed, including what you added alongside what Google AI matched or expanded. Bing has new AI-generated answer formats. Bing AI Mode is blending ads with organic. ChatGPT product results may now be influenced by OpenAI partnerships. ChatGPT Ads released a number of new updates. And we have Doodles and easter eggs from Google and Bing for Thanksgiving. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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