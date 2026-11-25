The Google Images collections & saved items section added an "Ask anything" button, where it will take all the images in the collection and let you ask Google AI Mode about them in one shot. Yes, Google is even sticking AI Mode into the images you save to your collections in Google Image Search.

This was also spotted by Damien Andell who posted about this on X and wrote, "Interesting, even more AI Mode in Google Images." "Google has added the "Ask Anything" button to added collections and saved images, allowing users to ask questions about the image collection, taking into account all images and suggesting questions to AI Mode."

Here is an example:

Then when you type your question, it groups it all together and then throws you into AI Mode:

Here is Damien's video:

Interesting, even more AI Mode in Google Images. Google has added the "Ask Anything" button to added collections and saved images, allowing users to ask questions about the image collection, taking into account all images and suggesting questions to AI Mode. And when analyzing the different sources in AI Mode, it shows "From your saved items" with the label "Preferred." Really interesting. CC @gaganghotra_ @rustybrick #aimode #google — Damien Andell (@AndellDam) November 22, 2026

You can try this out in your Google Image collections/saved items section.

Forum discussion at X.