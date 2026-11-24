Microsoft Bing is testing a new flavor of AI-generated answers that are labeled "AI-Generated answer" and seem to be different from the Bing AI Overviews and Copilot Search boxes.

Microsoft labels these as "This summary was generated using Al based on multiple structures based on your world seed online sources. To view the original source information, use the "Learn more" links."

This was spotted first by Venkat who wrote on SEW, "Bing Search is showing a standalone “AI Generated answer” card in mobile results, separate from the regular search listings."

I was able to replicate this both on mobile and desktop - here is the mobile version:

Here is the desktop version:

Again, this is different from Copilot Search or AI Overviews in Bing and I am not sure why...

Forum discussion at X.