Google has updated the appeals form in Google Business Profiles to a single form, replacing the previous multi-step workflow. This makes the process of submitting an appeal faster and simpler.

Ben Fisher of Steady Demand posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "NEW: Well, look here! Looks like GBP has officially simplified the appeal for suspended profiles. It is one form now, not a whole funnel. You also get your case ID in less than 30 seconds!"

Here is his screenshot:

Most recently, Google added evidence uploads to the appeal workflow steps. I guess that is now all built into a single form?

You can access the appeal form here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.