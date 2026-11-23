Google has updated a few of its help documents to add what it calls "additional existing crawlers and user-triggered fetchers." The existing, previously undocumented, Google crawlers and fetchers include Google-analytics-postbacks, Google-Calendar-Importer, GoogleDocs, Google-Edu, pageburst, PlayStore-Google, AppEngine-Google, Google-Apps-Script, Google-Cloud-Tasks, GoogleImageProxy, Google Web Preview, and Chrome-Lighthouse.

Google explained why they now documented these saying, "These crawlers and fetchers are not new; we're documenting existing high-volume clients that are more likely to show up in server logs and that we've received questions about."

So while these are "not new," technically, we have not really heard of these Google crawlers and user-triggered fetchers before.

Google made these changes:

On the list of special case crawlers Google added these crawlers:

Google-analytics-postbacks

Google-Calendar-Importer

GoogleDocs

Google-Edu

pageburst

PlayStore-Google

On the list of user-triggered fetchers Google added these fetchers:

AppEngine-Google

Google-Apps-Script

Google-Cloud-Tasks

GoogleImageProxy

Google Web Preview

Chrome-Lighthouse

Google said it made these changes not because these are new; "we're documenting existing high-volume clients that are more likely to show up in server logs and that we've received questions about."

Google also said it moved the APIs-Google from special-case crawlers to the user-triggered fetchers documentation, and corrected a typo in its documented user agent string (added the missing semicolon after APIs-Google).

Google said, "If you hardcoded the old value in your code, update the string to avoid potential bugs."

Google moved the "APIs-Google reflects that its webhook push requests come from the user-triggered fetcher IP ranges and ignore robots.txt rules."

Here is the APIs-Google user agent document that was moved.

Forum discussion at X.