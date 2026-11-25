Tomorrow is Thanksgiving in the United States and Google is getting ready with a new Thanksgiving 2026 prep Doodle or logo. You can see the characters from Snoopy preparing the Thanksgiving table outside in this animated Doodle.

This is in addition to the Thanksgiving parade balloon easter egg in AI Mode and Bing's Thanksgiving turkey trot.

Here is the animated version of the Doodle:

Here is what the search results page looks like today after you click on the Doodle - you get an AI Overview at the top, followed by the Doodle card, followed by the top stories section:

Last year, Google's Thanksgiving Doodle sent you to AI Mode, this year it does not, not yet at least.

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