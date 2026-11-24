New data show that Google is pushing links within AI Overviews further down in AI-generated responses. A few months ago, Google AI Overviews had their first inline link in the first third of the answer over 75% of the time; that is now down to about 50%.
David Konitzny from Peec AI shared some new data on Google AI Overviews in a post on Linked and on X. He wrote, "On September 21, 76.8% of AI Overviews had their first inline link in the first third of the answer. By November 20, that number had dropped to 51.8%." Yep, that is "a decline of 25 percentage points in just two months, with two noticeable drops around October 9 and October 30," he wrote.
Here are his visualizations showing this drop:
This is pretty wild to see, especially with all the communication from Google executives on how they love links and linking out to the web.