New data show that Google is pushing links within AI Overviews further down in AI-generated responses. A few months ago, Google AI Overviews had their first inline link in the first third of the answer over 75% of the time; that is now down to about 50%.

David Konitzny from Peec AI shared some new data on Google AI Overviews in a post on Linked and on X. He wrote, "On September 21, 76.8% of AI Overviews had their first inline link in the first third of the answer. By November 20, that number had dropped to 51.8%." Yep, that is "a decline of 25 percentage points in just two months, with two noticeable drops around October 9 and October 30," he wrote.

Here are his visualizations showing this drop:

This is pretty wild to see, especially with all the communication from Google executives on how they love links and linking out to the web.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.