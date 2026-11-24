Google's November 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google updated the Search Status Dashboard to document the rollout completed on November 24, 2026 at 9:03 am ET. The rollout took 14 days, and here is what we have documented about this update so far. Google said, "The rollout was complete as of November 24, 2026."

While the Google November 2026 broad core update was announced on November 10th at around 1 pm ET, we really did not feel the impact of it until a few days later around November 14th or so. So the first impact of this November core update seemed to initially touch down the Friday after it was announced, and most noticed it the next day on Saturday - even though it was announced the previous Tuesday. Normally we would see a noticeable second phase of this update, but maybe we missed it or it never happened.

As a reminder, Google said the November 2026 core update "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

Google November 2026 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google November 2026 Broad Core Update

Google November 2026 Broad Core Update Launched: November 10, 2026 at around 1:07 pm ET

November 10, 2026 at around 1:07 pm ET Completed: November 24, 2026 at around 9:03 am ET

November 24, 2026 at around 9:03 am ET Targets: It looks at all types of content

It looks at all types of content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages. Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this November update is a "regular update."

The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this November update is a "regular update." Discover : Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.

: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google November 2026 Core Update Details

Google wrote, as I said above:

Today we released the November 2026 core update to Google Search. This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.

Short Video

Here is a very short video I just made on this core update:

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Google Tracking Tools On November 2026 Core Update

Here are what the tools are showing for the past few weeks, keep in mind that some of the tools are struggling right now.

CognitiveSEO:

SERPrecon:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

Serpstat:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

AccuRanker Grump:

SEMRush:

Zutrix Tension:

Sistrix:

Wincher:

AWR:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

Mozcast:

Algoroo:

SE Ranking:

SimilarWeb:

What did you see with this update? Did it help you, hurt you, or did you not even know it happened?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.