Google's November 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google updated the Search Status Dashboard to document the rollout completed on November 24, 2026 at 9:03 am ET. The rollout took 14 days, and here is what we have documented about this update so far. Google said, "The rollout was complete as of November 24, 2026."
While the Google November 2026 broad core update was announced on November 10th at around 1 pm ET, we really did not feel the impact of it until a few days later around November 14th or so. So the first impact of this November core update seemed to initially touch down the Friday after it was announced, and most noticed it the next day on Saturday - even though it was announced the previous Tuesday. Normally we would see a noticeable second phase of this update, but maybe we missed it or it never happened.
As a reminder, Google said the November 2026 core update "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."
Google November 2026 Core Update Quick Facts
Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:
- Name: Google November 2026 Broad Core Update
- Launched: November 10, 2026 at around 1:07 pm ET
- Completed: November 24, 2026 at around 9:03 am ET
- Targets: It looks at all types of content
- Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
- Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
- Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this November update is a "regular update."
- Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
- Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
- Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.
Google November 2026 Core Update Details
Google wrote, as I said above:
Today we released the November 2026 core update to Google Search.
This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.
Short Video
Here is a very short video I just made on this core update:
Previous Broad Core Updates
Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.
- November 2026 Core Update: November 10, 2026 through November 24, 2026
- May 2026 Core Update: May 21, 2026 through June 2, 2026.
- March 2026 Core Update: March 27, 2026 through April 8, 2026.
- December 2025 Core Update: December 11, 2025 through December 29, 2025
- June 2025 Core Update: June 30, 2025 through July 17, 2025
- March 2025 Core Update: March 13, 2025 through March 27, 2025
- December 2024 Core Update: December 12, 2024 through December 18, 2024
- November 2024 Core update: November 11, 2024 through December 5, 2024
- August 2024 Core Update : August 15, 2024 through September 3, 2024
- March 2024 Core Update : March 5, 2024 through April 19, 2024
- November 2023 Core Update : November 2, 2023 through November 28, 2023
- October 2023 Core Update: October 5, 2023 through October 19, 2023
- August 2023 Core Update: August 22, 2023 through September 7, 2023
- March 2023 Core Update: March 15, 2023 through March 28, 2023
- September 2022 Core Update: September 12, 2022 through September 26, 2022
- May 2022 Core Update: May 25, 2022 through June 9, 2022
- November 2021 Core Update: November 17, 2021 through November 30, 2021
- July 2021 Core Update: July 1, 2021 through July 12, 2021
- June 2021 Core Update: June 2, 2021 through June 12, 2021
- December 2020 Core Update: December 3, 2020 through December 16, 2020
- May 2020 Core Update: May 4, 2020 through May 18, 2020
- January 2020 Core Update: January 13, 2020 through mostly January 17, 2020
- September 2019 Core Update: September 24, 2019
- Google June 2019 Core Update: June 3, 2019 through June 8, 2019
Google Tracking Tools On November 2026 Core Update
Here are what the tools are showing for the past few weeks, keep in mind that some of the tools are struggling right now.
Google Volatility Chart
Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:
AWR:
What did you see with this update? Did it help you, hurt you, or did you not even know it happened?
Forum discussion at LinkedIn.