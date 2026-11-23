Google has added self-serve control to appointment bookings and dining reservations on your Google Business Profile. This is the same as what Google added for restaurant ordering services a month ago, and it now also works for appointment bookings and dining reservations.

Lisa Landsman from Google posted this news on LinkedIn and wrote, "First food delivery, now appointments and reservations! You now choose which booking links appear on Google." She added, "A few weeks ago, we shared that restaurant operators could finally manage and opt out of food delivery links directly inside their Google Business Profile. So many of you loved finally being able to turn off integrations yourself without chasing down outside platforms or submitting support tickets. And the very next question from almost everyone was: "Can we get this for appointments and reservations, too?""

She said the good news is that it's here now.

Here is a screenshot:

The "exact same self-serve control to appointment bookings and dining reservations on your Google Business Profile," she wrote.

She added, "Whether you run a salon, clinic, fitness studio, local service business, or restaurant, you now decide which booking buttons appear on your listing right from your dashboard."

Zero back-and-forth: If a booking or reservation partner no longer fits your fees, staffing, or front-desk workflow, toggle it off yourself in seconds (and turn it back on anytime).

Smart customer choice: Keeping a mix of trusted partners can still help you capture bookings from clients and guests who already have saved details or loyalty points on those apps.

Holiday readiness: With year-end appointments and festive dinners ramping up fast, take two minutes this week to check your Booking section so every link leads to accurate availability and a smooth customer experience.

This is a big deal and I am sure tons of local SEOs and businesses will be happy to have these controls.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.