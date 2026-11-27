Google AI Mode now lets you Ask a follow up question on image results, after you click on the image and see the image on the right side image pane. I see two variations of this, including "Ask a follow-up" that has an animated Google ring around the button and a "Ask about this image" button.

Here is what I see when I click on an image within AI Mode, it brings up the panel on the right and there is this "Ask a follow-up" button at the bottom of the image:

Khushal Bherwani spotted the "Ask about this image" button and posted a GIF of that on SEW:

AI Mode is everywhere...

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