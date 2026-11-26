Google is not showing reviews in the local pack for some business listings that do indeed have reviews. Google shows "No reviews" with no stars in the local pack for these businesses, but when you click on the listing, Google does show that these businesses have reviews.

This was first spotted by Syed Amir on X who pinged me about this and yes, I can replicate this across tons of queries. Not all businesses are affected, and some businesses can show reviews sometimes but not others.

Here is an example for my Google Business Profile listing where it shows "no reviews" in the local pack on the left, but when you click on the listing, it clearly shows 83 reviews with a 4.7 star average rating:

But at the same time, I can see reviews when I am logged in and even logged out on some browsers:

I am honestly not sure why it sometimes shows reviews for my business or other businesses, and other times it doesn't.

So if you see this, you are not alone. I wasn't planning to post today for Thanksgiving, but I want to share this in case some businesses are concerned about this review bug.

A Bug maybe: Several search results first showing "No reviews" in the Google Map Pack, then after clicking into their GBP shows real number of active reviews. https://t.co/afpWuNKPXC — Syed Amir (@SyedMAmirHassa1) November 26, 2026

Forum discussion at X.