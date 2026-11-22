Google has posted a new job listing for a Senior Software Engineer, Discover Feed Recommendations. And in that job listing, it lists a number of interesting Google Search tidbits, including something called "StarSearch," as well as AIGC, Zero-History Discovery, Feed Ranking, and more.

I can find zero information about StarSearch after some quick searches across Google and the various AI engines. In the job posting, it has this line:

Evolve StarSearch into the intelligent gatekeeper for Discover’s content ecosystem—safely bootstrapping fresh, niche, and creator supply to expand personalization headroom while rapidly pruning unengaged content to keep the serving corpus fresh and efficient.

The job responsibility includes the requirement to evolve "StarSearch" into what Google calls "the intelligent gatekeeper for Discover’s content ecosystem." It goes on to say "safely bootstrapping fresh, niche, and creator supply to expand personalization headroom while rapidly pruning unengaged content to keep the serving corpus fresh and efficient." That is a lot in that single line...

Damien Andell who spotted this job posting wrote on X, "What caught my attention, especially after seeing it in our research, is the term "StarSearch."" He added that "this term appears frequently in pipeline names, notably "discoverhighlightsstarsearch" and "AURA_STARSEARCH." "Our theory was that "StarSearch serves ultra-low-traffic content," and this seems to be confirmed by the offer's description," he wrote.

One of the challenges with Google Discover is to surface new content that does not yet have traffic, maybe was indexed seconds ago and has zero history in Google Search.

That is where AIGC may come in. Google wrote the job also requires you to lead "zero-history discovery for Discover’s top formats." This is "making dynamically generated AI content (AIGC) a citizen across the stack and surfacing breaking news within minutes of publication," it added.

It also discusses coming up with "formulation and experimentation design" by using "model training, real-time serving architecture, and production launches, collaborating closely with Feed Ranking, Content, and Infra teams."

Here is the job posting:

Google's software engineers develop the next-generation technologies that change how billions of users connect, explore, and interact with information and one another. Our products need to handle information at massive scale, and extend well beyond web search. We're looking for engineers who bring fresh ideas from all areas, including information retrieval, distributed computing, large-scale system design, networking and data storage, security, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, UI design and mobile; the list goes on and is growing every day. As a software engineer, you will work on a specific project critical to Google’s needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects as you and our fast-paced business grow and evolve. We need our engineers to be versatile, display leadership qualities and be enthusiastic to take on new problems across the full-stack as we continue to push technology forward. Discover is Google’s personalized interest feed, connecting users globally with the best content from across the web in real time. Every Discover feed starts with Discover User Modeling and Retrieval. Because core retrieval and ranking rely heavily on historical engagement, newly ingested documents remain unindexed and expire before reaching the signal thresholds needed to show their quality. We built Discover’s end-to-end content exploration system to break this bottleneck, spanning real-time multi-tier lifecycle control and embedding-based cold-start retrieval. Join Google Search AI and work at the intersection of industry leading global scale. We apply breakthrough research, leveraging models like Gemini, to launch high-impact products that help billions ask any question and get things done. If you want to drive the future of AI in Search and work with world-class experts to deliver tangible, global impact and continuous innovation, this is the place.Individual pay is determined by factors including job-related skills, experience, and relevant education or training.

Here are the responsibilities that are listed:

Research and deploy ML models that identify content by combining multimodal LLM understanding, uncertainty estimation, and causal modeling to maximize exploration ROI at scale.

Drive projects from problem formulation and experimentation design through model training, real-time serving architecture, and production launches, collaborating closely with Feed Ranking, Content, and Infra teams.

Partner to align semantic applicant retrieval, ranking incentives, and warm-start handoffs so promising new content seamlessly activates the organic recommendation flywheel.

Lead zero-history discovery for Discover’s top formats—making dynamically generated AI content (AIGC) a citizen across the stack and surfacing breaking news within minutes of publication.

Evolve StarSearch into the intelligent gatekeeper for Discover’s content ecosystem—safely bootstrapping fresh, niche, and creator supply to expand personalization headroom while rapidly pruning unengaged content to keep the serving corpus fresh and efficient.

Here is a screenshot of this job listing, in case it gets deleted:

Forum discussion at X.