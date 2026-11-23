Google has added an FAQs section on the back button hijacking spam policy within the spam policies document. Currently, there are five questions and answers in this document and they include:

(Q) Some back button hijacking was caused by third-party advertising platforms. Are you preventing sites from importing code hosted by advertising platforms?

(A) No, site owners can continue to work with advertising platforms and import code that they host. We only take action on pages that exhibit back button hijacking behavior.

(Q) Can users report sites that engage in back button hijacking?

(A) Yes, users can report potential spammy behavior through the spam submission report.

(Q) Does this policy apply to sites in Google Discover?

(A) Yes, Discover is a part of Google Search and our spam policies apply to Discover as well.

(Q) Does the back button hijacking policy apply if a user arrives at a website from a non-Search channel (such as social media) and experiences back button hijacking when trying to return to the source?

(A) If back button hijacking happens when a user is browsing within a browser, then the policy applies.

(Q) Does the back button hijacking policy apply when a website opens an external app, which then prevents the user from returning to the original destination?

(A) No, app navigation and "open in app" behaviors are outside the scope of the back button hijacking policy.

Google said they posted this to "answer common questions we've received about the back button hijacking policy."

As a reminder, Google announced this back button hijacking spam policy back in April. Google defined back button hijacking as "when a user clicks the "back" button in the browser, they have a clear expectation: they want to return to the previous page. Back button hijacking breaks this fundamental expectation. It occurs when a site interferes with a user’s browser navigation and prevents them from using their back button to immediately get back to the page they came from. Instead, users might be sent to pages they never visited before, be presented with unsolicited recommendations or ads, or are otherwise just prevented from normally browsing the web."

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