Google has preannounced the December 2026 core update, which is new for Google. The December 2026 core update is not live yet, but it will be live sometime in December. Google said this update "focuses on multiple improvements to how our systems understand and rank relevant content (including for longer and more complex questions), as well as improving personalized results for people who have personalization turned."

Google said, "This update is scheduled to be released in December 2026." Google has not released the date for when this will be released. It is just being pre-announced, right after Google completed the November 2026 core update earlier today. And Google announced a new search ranking hub with lots of updated and new help documents and controls.

So while we don't know when this December 2026 core update will actually start to roll out, Google did tell us this update will have a big impact. Specifically, Google said the impact will be around:

How Google understand and rank relevant content

How Google understands longer and more complex questions

Improvements to personalized results for people who have personalization turned

"This core update applies to all locations and languages where Google Search is available, and our guidance about general core updates applies," Google added.

Google also posted a new document that says "Google regularly updates its ranking systems and policies to keep Search helpful and reliable for everyone. This page explains when we pre-announce changes, our advance notice timelines, and where to track confirmed updates."

Google seems to be preannouncing some core updates because of the CMA UK's requirements. Google wrote:

When an update introduces actionable policy requirements or may cause broad ranking shifts for site owners, we provide notice based on the type of change. Additionally, for changes where UK users may experience a significant ranking shift, we provide advance notice to site owners in accordance with CMA's fair ranking conduct requirements for Google.

Here are some examples of what changes would result in a notice:

Actionable policy changes: Updates to Google's Search content policies, technical guidelines, or eligibility criteria where site owners may need to adjust their site, content practices, or markup to remain compliant.

Updates to Google's Search content policies, technical guidelines, or eligibility criteria where site owners may need to adjust their site, content practices, or markup to remain compliant. Significant ranking changes: Broad algorithmic updates (such as core updates) that may produce noticeable ranking shifts across many queries and sites.

The weird thing is the Search status page says this December core update is active but it did not even start yet:

A Google spokesperson told me "We don't have a date yet -- we will announce it as usual the day it starts rolling out. It's not imminent." Google again confirmed with me three times, the December 2026 core update is not live and not active.

On pre-announcing updates, Google does pre-announce some updates like policy updates that you need to prepare for such as the back button hijack, site reputation abuse and many more. But Google has said numerous times already that it does not pre-announce core updates. Years ago, Google did promise to pre-announce core updates - that never happened because Google said it's not possible, well I guess now it is possible.

This is all somewhat confusing, so I used AI to make this infographic of the news:

Here is a very short video I just made on this December core update:

Forum discussion at X.