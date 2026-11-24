Google has launched a new Google Search ranking hub that acts as a unified Search ranking transparency hub on Search Central. The hub features consolidated information about Google's ranking systems, notice timelines, status dashboard updates, and structured feedback pathways in one central location.

Google also consolidated its guidance with existing resources and guidance about how Google's ranking systems work. Those new pre-announcements of search updates start with the December 2026 core update. A new feedback and triage area for site owners to report issues about specific updates using new, dedicated hashtags assigned in the dashboard. Similar to past practices, these new feedback mechanisms are designed to help the Google engineering teams assess and triage potential systemic issues rather than act as manual appeals for individual sites.

The new principles for ranking results says, "Google Search is designed to organize information in a way that is helpful and relevant to those coming to Google looking for information. Every time someone searches, there are hundreds, thousands, or even millions of web pages and other content that might be a match for their query." It talks about how users come first, its systems are consistent across all types of results to deliver the most helpful results, that Google uphold Google's standards through rigorous testing and talks about Google's ongoing commitment.

And Google released updated AI training control documentation providing greater clarity and transparency around Google-Extended. The updates include:

Product-agnostic approach: The documentation clarifies what Google-Extended is and what it covers, and adopts a product-agnostic approach so that it can remain consistent as technology evolves.

No Change in enforcement: There’s no change in how we honor Google-Extended. Using Google-Extended does not exclude websites from Search results, nor is it used as a ranking signal.

More Helpful Documentation: To help people understand Google-Extended and how it works with Google's other controls, we’re publishing:

A clearer description of Google-Extended that outlines what this control does and does not cover



A Help Center explainer about the difference between training and grounding, and how Google's various controls affect these



A Help Center explainer on how attribution and citations work in AI Search features

So here are the new or updated pages I know about right now:

I did a deeper dive on the Attribution and factuality in Search generative AI features document in my story named Google On How Links Are Selected & Shown In AI Overviews & AI Mode.

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