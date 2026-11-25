Google's John Mueller gave advice on how to handle inventory pages for each geographic area that you might have. Instead of creating a page for each product and geographic area with its inventory, create a single product page and show the inventory levels for that product in each location, without creating a new page for each location.

The question was from Preston who asked:

I work at a marketplace with supply in every US city, so we have tens of thousands of landing pages by geography and offer type. Many pages share much of the same listings (MC). Does high supply overlap across pages put us at risk of being treated as doorway spam?

John Mueller responded on Bluesky:

One model that I've seen work well is to have a shared inventory section, and just details per individual location. Duplicating all inventory × locations would be challenging to manage for Search, purely just from a technical POV, even ignoring quality or spam aspects.

This is kind of how Apple handles its inventory stock. When you go to a buy product page, you can select pick up in store and then it opens a dialog menu showing you which stores have it in stock, near you:

Technically, this is one page, but it shows the stock levels for each Apple Store location near you.

Here are the posts on Bluesky:

Forum discussion at Bluesky.