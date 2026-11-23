OpenAI updated its Shopping with ChatGPT Search help documentation to update the line that says "Product results are selected independently by ChatGPT and are not ads, nor influenced by any OpenAI partnerships." It now says, "Product results are not ads; how products and merchants are selected is described below." In short, OpenAI removed the disclaimer that these shopping results are independent of and not influenced by any OpenAI partnerships.

The live help document when compared to the old archived document shows the change but here is a diff comparing the two:

This seems like a substantial change to its documentation, don't you think?

I spotted this via Juozas Kaziukėnas who posted on X saying, "ChatGPT shopping help page no longer says product results are NOT influenced by any OpenAI partnerships." He spotted this change on aivisibilityjournal.com.

Forum discussion at X.