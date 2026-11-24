If you search for Thanksgiving on Google Search, an AI Mode easter egg will show up at the bottom of the results asking you to "Join the parade." You can then upload a photo of yourself and Google AI Mode, not AI Overviews, will turn you into a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloon.

Yesterday we covered the Bing Thanksgiving easter egg and now Google has one. Of course, Google's version takes you into AI Mode.

Here is how it works:

And if you are curious, this is what I look like as a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloon:

This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani earlier this morning, he posted about it on SEW.

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