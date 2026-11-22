Google seems to have rolled out Search Profiles globally, this has not yet been announced but now folks outside of the United States, Canada and India can now claim their profile without having to go through VPNs to pretend they are in those countries.

Clara Soteras said on X that she was able to claim her profile in Spain. She wrote, "Search Profiles seem to be rolling out to new regions! Today they showed up in Spain. Until now they were only available in the USA and Canada."

Gagan Ghotra added on X, "Seems like a global rollout may be, I just checked through my gmails with AU/Singapore/Dubai addresses."

@ClaraSoteras Seems like a global rollout may be I just checked through my gmails with AU/Singapore/Dubai addresses For all it's showing up now @AndellDam 👀 https://t.co/lIwtzHETvK — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) November 22, 2026

You can try to claim your Google Search Profile over here. You need at least 10,000 followers on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram or X.

Forum discussion at X.