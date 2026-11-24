As part of the updated documentation and Google Search ranking hub we covered a new document named Attribution and factuality in Search generative AI features. This document is chock-full of information on how Google selects which links to show in AI Mode, AI Overviews and other Search generative AI features.

I felt this specific document probably should be broken out as its own story so you can all look at it more closely. This document covers:

How sources are selected and linked

How Google ensures accuracy and attribution

The checks before a response is shown

The ongoing evaluation

The continuous improvements

Best practices for accurate attribution

Troubleshooting and reporting issues

Google does note in this document that "Search generative AI features are integrated directly with Google's core Search ranking and quality systems." This is what Robby Stein from Google said several months ago and which is why I got upset when Google announced the Gemini 4 Hydrogen update in Google Search a couple days after the Google November 2026 core update started rolling out. If they are that integrated, these updates probably should not overlap.

And as you read through this document, you will see how tightly aligned Google's core signals and principles apply in AI Search features.

Here's how pages are selected and linked in the Google Search generative AI features:

Results from the Google Search index: The Google Search index is built by crawling the web and contains various signals about topicality, freshness, and more. For AI Overviews on web searches, the first step is to examine the ranked results returned to make sure they're relevant to the user's search query; snippets from these articles are provided to the model as a basis for the overview. For Google Discover, underlying web content helps us to identify fresh, relevant, high-quality information for the current user based on their interests.

The Google Search index is built by crawling the web and contains various signals about topicality, freshness, and more. For AI Overviews on web searches, the first step is to examine the ranked results returned to make sure they're relevant to the user's search query; snippets from these articles are provided to the model as a basis for the overview. For Google Discover, underlying web content helps us to identify fresh, relevant, high-quality information for the current user based on their interests. Related searches: Based on the user's query, the model may also run one or more related searches (also known as "query fan-out") across the Google Search index to retrieve high-quality web pages that address different parts of the user's initial search query.

Based on the user's query, the model may also run one or more related searches (also known as "query fan-out") across the Google Search index to retrieve high-quality web pages that address different parts of the user's initial search query. Grounding and corroboration: The model synthesizes the response using the web results it found for grounding the AI response, and then cites and links to the pages that support the information in the response (also known as "corroboration").

The model synthesizes the response using the web results it found for grounding the AI response, and then cites and links to the pages that support the information in the response (also known as "corroboration"). Display: Google's systems are designed to show links where they're most helpful to people as they explore a topic, including different display options such as inline link icons, grouped source cards, and expandable link carousels showing site names, favicons, and article titles. To select which supporting links to show, and how, the systems balance relevance and quality signals from Search ranking with a clear layout on desktop and mobile and a diverse set of helpful sources.

Before a Search generative AI response is shown, Google's system applies the following automated checks:

Safety and policy guardrails: Google's systems have an even higher bar for quality for sensitive topics and are designed to not show an AI-generated response when it could pose safety risks, violate Search policies, or lack reliable consensus (for example, sensitive Your Money or Your Life topics, or breaking news with limited coverage).

Google's systems have an even higher bar for quality for sensitive topics and are designed to not show an AI-generated response when it could pose safety risks, violate Search policies, or lack reliable consensus (for example, sensitive Your Money or Your Life topics, or breaking news with limited coverage). Corroboration with top web results: The response is grounded in and checked against a range of reliable sources, such as web results, data feeds, and Google's Knowledge Graph, to check whether its claims are supported.

Google then handles the ongoing evaluation to "measure factuality systematically across model iterations," using:

Automated checks: Before and after model updates are deployed, automated evaluations check whether individual claims in responses are supported by the source information the model used and by the pages it links to (also known as grounding).

Before and after model updates are deployed, automated evaluations check whether individual claims in responses are supported by the source information the model used and by the pages it links to (also known as grounding). Accuracy evaluations against benchmarks: Google evaluates models against benchmarks, which measure the accuracy of a model's responses and how well they align with the sources.

Google evaluates models against benchmarks, which measure the accuracy of a model's responses and how well they align with the sources. Pre-launch A/B testing: Every significant change to Search generative AI models undergoes offline evaluation and live A/B testing before broad rollout. Evaluators assess samples of Search generative AI responses and their attributed links to verify that cited web pages accurately corroborate the synthesized text and provide useful context to users.

Every significant change to Search generative AI models undergoes offline evaluation and live A/B testing before broad rollout. Evaluators assess samples of Search generative AI responses and their attributed links to verify that cited web pages accurately corroborate the synthesized text and provide useful context to users. User feedback: Anyone can send feedback on a response by clicking the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons or the 3 dot menu, including reporting inaccurate information. Google reviews this feedback to decide whether action is needed or feasible, and shares aggregated feedback with product teams to improve the systems over time.

When inaccuracies or misattributions are identified, Google works to improve our systems and takes action where appropriate, such as:

Immediate guardrail and triggering adjustments: Limiting when responses appear, such as for queries where there may be a lack of high quality information.

Limiting when responses appear, such as for queries where there may be a lack of high quality information. Strengthening retrieval and grounding weights: Updating ranking and grounding systems to better prioritize authoritative pages.

Updating ranking and grounding systems to better prioritize authoritative pages. Policy enforcement: Removing responses that violate Google Search content policies. Continual evolution: As new models are developed and new features incorporating those models are developed, the processes are re-run over time to ensure that overall accuracy remains satisfactory.

Google then lists the best practices, which are the "same practices that help your site in Search," Google wrote, they include:

Make sure your page is eligible. Only pages that are indexed and eligible to be shown in Search with a snippet, meeting the technical requirements, can be shown as supporting links. Your site must also be included in Search generative AI features in Search Console.

Only pages that are indexed and eligible to be shown in Search with a snippet, meeting the technical requirements, can be shown as supporting links. Your site must also be included in Search generative AI features in Search Console. Focus on helpful, reliable content. Google's core ranking systems are designed to prioritize helpful, reliable content designed to benefit people. Make sure important information is available in text, and consider ways to help readers trust your content, such as clear sourcing and background about the author or your site (for example, through author pages or an About page).

Google's core ranking systems are designed to prioritize helpful, reliable content designed to benefit people. Make sure important information is available in text, and consider ways to help readers trust your content, such as clear sourcing and background about the author or your site (for example, through author pages or an About page). Keep important information accurate and up to date. Check your pages for factual errors, and update them when information changes. Avoid changing a page's date unless the content has substantially changed.

Check your pages for factual errors, and update them when information changes. Avoid changing a page's date unless the content has substantially changed. Monitor your visibility. Use the Generative AI performance report in Search Console to get an idea of how people are discovering your content through generative AI features on Google Search.

Then Google listed troubleshooting and reporting issues, which you can review.

Here is some commentary on this from Lily Ray and Marie Haynes:

Trust, clear sourcing, authors, about pages, factual inaccuracies and artificial date refreshes all mentioned in here. I still believe they’re planning something big, and this makes me believe it even more (plus the Dec update announcement on the same day they publish new docs) — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) November 24, 2026

Forum discussion at X.