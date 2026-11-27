Google AI Mode now lets you snap multiple photos or upload multiple images for one query. Similar to what we saw with the image collections AI Mode feature, you can now attach up to 10 images to an AI Mode query and Google will respond taking into consideration all the images.

This was first spotted Android Authority who wrote, "Google is rolling out support for capturing multiple photos at once with the AI Mode camera. It replaces the shutter button with a plus icon and lets users attach up to 10 images at once. The change is rolling out with the latest version of the Google app."

Here is the screenshots Android Authority posted showing this:

I tried it on my iPhone using the Google App and it seems to work:

Here is how AI Mode responded:

Google is going all in on multimodal search and AI search features...

Forum discussion at X.